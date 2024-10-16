Kane County woman convicted of sexually assaulting a child, faces up to 60 years in prison

article

The Brief Maricela Garcia, 37, was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Wednesday. Prosecutors said she sexually assaulted a child she lived with between May 7 and May 8, 2021. She's set to reappear in court for sentencing on Nov. 22 and was allowed to remain on bond.



A 37-year-old Kane County woman was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child she was living with and is facing up to 60 years in prison.

Maricela Garcia was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said between May 7 and May 8, 2021, Garcia sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 13. Both the victim and Garcia lived in the same household.

Garcia is set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 22, for sentencing. She faces a sentence of six to 60 years in prison, and must register for life as a sexual offender, as required by the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

A judge denied the state's motion to keep Garcia locked up and is allowing her to remain on bond until her sentencing.