Kane County woman convicted of sexually assaulting a child, faces up to 60 years in prison
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A 37-year-old Kane County woman was found guilty of sexually assaulting a child she was living with and is facing up to 60 years in prison.
Maricela Garcia was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, aggravated battery of a child, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Prosecutors said between May 7 and May 8, 2021, Garcia sexually assaulted a victim under the age of 13. Both the victim and Garcia lived in the same household.
Garcia is set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m., Nov. 22, for sentencing. She faces a sentence of six to 60 years in prison, and must register for life as a sexual offender, as required by the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.
A judge denied the state's motion to keep Garcia locked up and is allowing her to remain on bond until her sentencing.