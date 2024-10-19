Body of missing Country Club Hills woman with dementia found

The body of a missing Country Club Hills woman with dementia was found near a Cook County forest preserve Saturday morning.

A search party gathered at Wolf Park forest preserve at 8 a.m. to help local police look for 78-year-old Yolanda Howell.

Howell had been missing since Tuesday, Oct. 8, after she left her home near the intersection of 187th Street and Cedar Avenue and did not return.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, dive teams from the fire department's MABAS districts assisted by searching a pond in the Wolf Park forest preserve.

Country Club Hills Police called off the search just before 11 a.m. Saturday after her body was reportedly found. A search party spokesperson said she was found near the forest preserve early this morning.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Cook Country Forest Preserve and the Country Club Hills Police.