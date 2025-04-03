Chicago weather: Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding before a chance for snow

The Brief Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and a chance for light rain, especially south of I-80. A wet pattern continues through the weekend, with potential flooding Friday into Saturday. A big cooldown arrives Monday morning, bringing the chance for snow before a midweek warm-up.



Chicagoland is in for a mixed bag of weather over the next several days.

What we know:

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s, and light rain is possible, especially south of I-80.

Friday will start dry but turn wet in the afternoon as rain moves in. Highs will be around 50, with partly sunny skies.

The bigger concern comes Friday night into Saturday, with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected, possibly more in some areas. This could lead to flooding.

Saturday will stay cloudy with highs in the low 50s, and rain will likely linger into Saturday night.

Sunday looks drier with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

What we don't know:

The biggest weather wildcard is Monday morning. Temperatures will drop to around freezing, and there is a chance for snow.

The rest of Monday will be dry, with highs only reaching the low 40s.

What's next:

Tuesday will bring a return to sunny skies with highs in the mid-40s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will climb back into the mid-50s.