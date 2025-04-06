Chicago man charged in connection with Oak Park shooting death, police say

A 20-year-old Chicago man was charged in connection with the shooting death of a 54-year-old man last Friday in Oak Park.

Jabari McGee was charged with first-degree murder, according to Oak Park police.

Jabari McGee (Oak Park Police Department)

What we know:

Police said McGee was detained early Friday morning after officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South Boulevard.

Arriving officers found Corey Gates, of South Holland, lying on the street and unresponsive. He was taken to Loyola Medical Center, where he died.

Six people, including McGee, were detained. Three juvenile suspects were released without charges on Friday. Two other adult suspects were released without charges on Saturday.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the first-degree murder charge against McGee.

He is being held in jail for a bond hearing, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not give an apparent motive for the shooting or more specifics on the circumstances.