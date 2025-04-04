Deadly shooting in Oak Park: 6 in custody after man killed, police say

The Brief A man was fatally shot around 1:23 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Boulevard in Oak Park, police said. Six people – three adults and three juveniles – were taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The victim’s identity has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A man was shot and killed early Friday in Oak Park, and six people are in custody in connection with the incident, according to police.

Deadly Shooting in Oak Park

What we know:

Oak Park police responded around 1:23 a.m. to the 600 block of South Boulevard, where they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said. He was identified as 54-year-old Corey Gates, of South Holland.

A witness told officers they saw five males dressed in black running from the scene.

Police later saw five males matching that description heading east on Pleasant Street. They were detained and taken to the Oak Park police station.

Around 3:45 p.m., police confirmed that a sixth suspect was apprehended, bringing the total to three adults and three juveniles in custody.

What's next:

Authorities have not released information about what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.