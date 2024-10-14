Yolanda Howell: Woman with dementia reported missing from Country Club Hills

article

The Brief Yolanda Howell, 78, has been missing from Country Club Hills since Oct. 9. Family and friends are asking for the public's help in locating Howell. Anyone with information should contact the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191 or 911.



A 78-year-old woman with dementia was reported missing from Country Club Hills last week.

Yolanda Howell was last seen at her home near the intersection of 187th Street and Cedar Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 9 around 1 p.m. She was wearing a black Guess hooded sweatshirt and blue gym shoes.

Howell is 5-foot-7 and weighs roughly 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Family and friends of the missing woman plan to hold a news conference Monday at 4 p.m. near Howell's home on Cedar Avenue.

Anyone with information about Howell's whereabouts is urged to contact the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191 or 911. Anonymous tips can be provided through their SWORN tip line at 708-206-2899.