'Like a gunshot': Lightning strikes, disables Illinois family's vehicle on highway, sheriff says

The Brief Lightning struck a family's vehicle Saturday evening on Illinois Route 13, in southern Illinois; no injuries were reported. The strike disabled the car’s electrical system and blew off the rear bumper and exhaust, scattering debris on the road. A loud, gunshot-like sound and smoke filled the vehicle before the family safely exited the vehicle.



A sound like a gunshot filled the air, then smoke poured in— an Illinois family’s vehicle was struck by lightning as they drove along a highway Saturday evening, authorities said.

Lightning Strikes Illinois Family's Vehicle

What we know:

The strike occurred around 5:42 p.m. in the eastbound lane of Illinois Route 13 near Illinois Route 166 in southern Illinois, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived to find the family of three standing outside their disabled vehicle, which had sustained a direct lightning strike. No injuries were reported.

The family told deputies they heard a loud, gunshot-like noise before the vehicle filled with smoke. The strike disabled the electrical system and caused an explosion that blew apart the rear bumper and exhaust system, scattering debris across the roadway.

Deputies said there was also a visible hole in the vehicle’s roof.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Lightning struck a family's vehicle Saturday evening on Illinois Route 13, in southern Illinois; no injuries were reported. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

The Williamson County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Authorities said the family is safe and their vehicle was towed.