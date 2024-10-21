Chicago crime: Woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in head

A woman was arrested Monday night after allegedly shooting a man in the head in South Chicago.

The shooting occurred around 6:17 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street.

Police said a man was on the street when he was shot in the head by a woman. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The woman was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.