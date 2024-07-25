Chicago DNC 2024 security measures to be announced by Secret Service, CPD

Top Chicago and federal law enforcement officials will lay out safety plans Thursday for the Democratic National Convention taking place next month.

The Secret Service, alongside CPD Supt. Larry Snelling, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, will hold an 11:30 a.m. news conference to release the comprehensive safety map and other security measures for the convention, which is being held at the United Center from Aug. 19-22.

The convention spans four days and is expected to bring 50,000 people from across the world to Chicago, including 5,000 delegates and alternates as well as 15,000 members of the media.

Today's news conference will be streamed live in the media player at the top of this story.

What we know, so far, about the DNC safety plan

The Secret Service will provide security inside the perimeter of the United Center. Everything else outside of that, will have to be covered by the Chicago Police Department.

According to the department, 2,500 officers are receiving 48 hours of updated training for the convention.

Every day, they will all go through inspections where they must show their star number and name at all times and a supervisor reviews their uniform to prevent the use of force.

Snelling said his department is prepared for that and to handle crime elsewhere.

"We want to make sure that every neighborhood has a police force that can respond to crime and criminal activity that's occurring in their neighborhood, especially that of a violent nature," Snelling said.

Snelling said arrests and use of force will happen, but only as a last resort.

Secret Service officials said there will be portable surveillance equipment around the United Center in areas where there are no Shotspotter cameras.

Featured article

How will law enforcement handle unruly DNC protests?

Snelling had a direct message to those who plan to protest outside the Democratic National Convention in August: the First Amendment only protects you if you don’t break the law.

"Peaceful protest does not necessarily mean that someone is exercising their First Amendment rights," Snelling said at a joint Press Conference with US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. "First Amendment protection is only there if you’re not committing a crime. You can be acting out peacefully and still breaking the law. If you sit in a roadway, or you’re blocking a venue, or private property and you refuse to leave, those are crimes."

Already, 65-plus organizations in Chicago and elsewhere have formed a coalition to "March on the DNC" when it opens there on Aug. 19. Activists have sued in federal court, alleging First Amendment violations because the city has only offered permits for demonstrations miles from the United Center.

Protesters preparing for the convention have vowed to march on it anyway, raising the specter of clashes with police that could further divide the Democratic base.

Featured article

Cook County to open additional court facility for possible 'multiple arrests' during DNC

The Circuit Court of Cook County will open an additional temporary court facility in preparation for the DNC.

Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans said this week that the court has made extensive preparations to manage an anticipated increase in court proceedings in case multiple arrests occur during the convention.

Evans stated that, along with staffing and equipping a temporary additional court facility, dozens of judges have cleared their civil and criminal court calendars of non-essential proceedings. This measure ensures that they can assist with the potential increase in criminal cases during the convention.

"We have been meeting for weeks with more than 50 people from county, city, state, and federal agencies to prepare for the possibility of multiple arrests. We want to make sure the police are able to focus on providing security and that the rights of arrested individuals are scrupulously respected," Chief Judge Evans said. "We thank our fellow government officials and our court staff for their continued cooperation in this important endeavor."

The court expects that most cases will continue to be handled by judges currently serving in the Pretrial and Criminal Divisions. However, if the Chicago Police Department (CPD) notifies the court of multiple arrests, the court is prepared to use a portion of its former facility on West Belmont Avenue to conduct hearings for individuals who need to appear before a judge. The temporary court facility will be open from 8 a.m. until midnight.

In addition to the judges assigned to the Criminal and Pretrial Divisions, 57 other judges have been trained on the requirements of the Pretrial Fairness Act. These judges will be available to hear cases at the West Belmont Avenue facility or the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, if necessary.