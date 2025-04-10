Illinois Lottery: Woman claims $1M prize with winning ticket
ROCKFORD, Ill. - A lucky Illinois resident has claimed a $1 million prize from the lottery’s Lotto Million 1 drawing after purchasing a ticket through the Illinois Lottery app.
Illinois woman wins big
The backstory:
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all six numbers in the April 3 drawing: 1-11-16-21-26-44. They claimed the prize last week at the Illinois Lottery prize center in Rockford.
"I’ve never been a big lottery player — in fact, I’ve never won anything big in my life — until now," the winner told the Illinois Lottery. "I figured I had just won back the $2 I spent on the ticket. I did — and also $1 million!"
The winner shared the news with their father, who verified the numbers, and a best friend, who responded with an outpouring of smiley-face emojis. The prize money will help fund a family trip, with Egypt topping the list as a surprise destination for the winner’s niece.
This marks the third time in 2024 that an Illinois Lottery player has won $1 million or more through the Lotto game. A $10.4 million jackpot was won in Des Plaines on Feb. 8, and another Lotto Million 1 ticket hit for $1 million on Feb. 17.
Lotto is an Illinois-only game drawn on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and includes two additional $1 million chances through Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois Lottery.