Illinois Democrats praise Biden, split on endorsing Harris

Prominent Illinois Democrats praised President Joe Biden's decision to step aside, citing concerns about his age and election viability.

But, not all have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, as she works to secure support from members of Congress and Democratic donors.

Former President and former Illinois Senator Barack Obama called Biden "one of America’s most consequential presidents," but goes on to say:

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have an extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a party from which an outstanding nominee emerges," Obama’s statement read.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, mentioned as a possible replacement for Biden, did not mention Vice President Kamala Harris in his statement praising the President.

"I will work every day to ensure (Trump) doesn't win," Pritzker's statement read.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson endorsed Harris, stating, "It is vital for our entire party to come together and support Vice President Kamala Harris."

Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth praised Biden but did not directly endorse Harris.

Durbin said, "Now the Democratic Party must unite behind a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump and keep America moving in the right direction."

The Illinois Democratic Party, chaired by State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, did not formally endorse Harris.

Several Illinois members of Congress publicly endorsed Harris, including Representatives Kelly, Quigley, Schneider, Ramirez, Budzinski, Garcia, and Casten.

The national Democratic Party chair promised a transparent and orderly process moving forward, requiring candidates to secure support from at least 300 delegates, with no more than 50 from any one state.

Harris secured key endorsements from President Biden and the Congressional Black Caucus, positioning her favorably for the nomination.

Pritzker has been speculated as a possible replacement candidate but is not seen as a top contender for Vice President, according to multiple Democratic sources.

The consensus top names for potential Vice President picks include Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Chicago's DNC convention is anticipated to be historic, whether brokered or open.