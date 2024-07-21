Biden bows out: Could Gov. JB Pritzker be a possible Presidential candidate?

President Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. With all the speculation over who could replace him, would Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker be a possibility?

The president posted his decision to bow out of the race Sunday on social media and he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Despite his endorsement, Harris has not been officially selected as the nominee for president in the 2024 election.

Shortly after Biden's announcement, Pritzker issued a statement on his decision.

He did not mention Harris or if he plans to seek the Democratic nomination. But, he did vow to "work every day to ensure" Trump doesn't win the election.

"President Joe Biden has dedicated his life in service to this nation, and its citizens are all the better for it. His is a storied political career culminating in one of the most accomplished and effective presidencies of our lifetime. As President of the United States he led us through a recovery from a devastating pandemic and shepherded our economy away from a recession to prosperity. He worked across the aisle to pass some of the most consequential legislation in decades to rebuild our roads and bridges while investing in the infrastructure and jobs of the 21st century. Perhaps most consequentially, President Biden restored dignity to the Oval Office, bringing the statesmanship and honor that have been the hallmarks of his years of service, back to the White House.

"As we extend our gratitude to President Biden and reflect on his many accomplishments, we must not ignore the threat posed by Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House. Donald Trump is a 34 time convicted felon, adjudicated to have committed sexual assault, a racist, homophobe and misogynist. Trump brags about taking away a woman’s right to choose, wants to rip healthcare away from tens of millions of people, proposes economic policies that will cost the middle class thousands of dollars a year, and threatens the fundamental American ideals we hold dear. I will work every day to ensure that he does not win in November," Pritzker said.

Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez also released a statement on Biden's decision but also did not mention endorsing Harris.

"Today, we express our deepest gratitude to President Joe Biden for his unwavering service and dedication to our nation….

"We face a critical moment in our democracy. The stakes could not be higher, and we must stand firm against the threats posed by a potential Trump-Vance presidency. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance represents a return to policies that favor the wealthy, threaten our health care, and undermine our democratic institutions. We must ensure that their regressive and divisive agenda does not prevail.

"The Democratic Party of Illinois is committed to this fight. We will mobilize, organize, and vote to ensure that the Democratic ticket prevails in November."

One prominent National Democratic strategist said that the top candidates for running mate are Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. The strategist said it was unlikely Pritzker would be vetted for the post.

"Shapiro is a popular governor from a swing state that Democrats need," the strategist said.

If Pritzker chose to put his hat in the ring for the presidential nomination, he would need 300 delegates to sign off, with no more than 50 from any single state.

The Illinois governor has been an advocate for progressive reforms in healthcare, labor rights and climate change. In addition, his leadership and personal wealth could make him a possible candidate.

Pritzker took office as the Illinois governor in Jan. 2019 and was re-elected in 2022.

He has not yet announced if he intends to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.

