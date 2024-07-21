Illinois politicians react to President Biden's decision to drop out of 2024 presidential race

Illinois leaders spoke out after President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will not seek reelection.

The 81-year-old commander-in-chief announced his exit in a letter posted to social media.

His decision follows a lackluster debate performance that kicked off a growing number of calls from fellow Democrats to withdraw. Biden also tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Several Illinois politicians reacted to the president's announcement to drop out:

Governor JB Pritzker:



"President Joe Biden has dedicated his life in service to this nation, and its citizens are all the better for it. His is a storied political career culminating in one of the most accomplished and effective presidencies of our lifetime. As President of the United States he led us through a recovery from a devastating pandemic and shepherded our economy away from a recession to prosperity. He worked across the aisle to pass some of the most consequential legislation in decades to rebuild our roads and bridges while investing in the infrastructure and jobs of the 21st century. Perhaps most consequentially, President Biden restored dignity to the Oval Office, bringing the statesmanship and honor that have been the hallmarks of his years of service, back to the White House.



"As we extend our gratitude to President Biden and reflect on his many accomplishments, we must not ignore the threat posed by Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House. Donald Trump is a 34 time convicted felon, adjudicated to have committed sexual assault, a racist, homophobe and misogynist. Trump brags about taking away a woman’s right to choose, wants to rip healthcare away from tens of millions of people, proposes economic policies that will cost the middle class thousands of dollars a year, and threatens the fundamental American ideals we hold dear. I will work every day to ensure that he does not win in November."

Senator Dick Durbin:

"Throughout his public career, Joe Biden always put country first. His four years as President made it clear that he was determined to put our country back on track and restore the soul of our nation. America will be forever grateful for all he has given to this country."

Senator Tammy Duckworth:

"No one has done more for working Americans than Joe Biden—and so many of us owe him a debt of gratitude for everything he’s done to improve our country.



"Over more than 50 years in public service, he’s built an unparalleled record of accomplishments. From helping write the Violence Against Women Act in the Senate to shepherding the Affordable Care Act into law as Vice President and from helping guide our nation out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to overseeing historic wage and job growth during his Presidency, Joe Biden has always put our country first and worked to change so many aspects of our lives for the better.



"From the bottom of my heart, I thank him for his effective and successful leadership and for, once again, putting our country before himself. This difficult decision ensures that Democrats can focus on the goal that unites each and every one of us: defeating Donald Trump and preventing another four years of his destructive chaos and corruption."

Rep. Brad Schneider:

"Thank you, President Joe Biden.

"Joe Biden has selflessly served our nation with courage, heart and honor. As President, he guided our nation through and out of an unprecedented global pandemic. He passed transformative legislation that has led to our economy becoming the strongest in the world. He lowered costs for families, took on the climate crisis and made our tax code fairer. He rescued our country from a potential despot and restored international confidence in the U.S. as the world’s indispensable nation.

"He put our nation and the American people front and center. Our country is better and our future is brighter due to his leadership."

Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi:

"Today's announcement is the culmination of years of lies from the Biden White House and Democrats shaming anyone who questioned the fitness of President Biden. Democrats are divided, torn apart by their own duplicity trying to pass off President Biden's inability to fulfill his role, while Republicans stand united behind President Trump and an agenda of freedom, prosperity, and safety. Democrats have become the party of self-service while Republicans have become the voice of this nation. We as Illinois Republicans must continue to call attention to JB Pritzker's tax-and-spend, pro-criminal agenda that drives families away from this state to protect the rest of the nation."

Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez:

"Today, we express our deepest gratitude to President Joe Biden for his unwavering service and dedication to our nation….

"We face a critical moment in our democracy. The stakes could not be higher, and we must stand firm against the threats posed by a potential Trump-Vance presidency. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance represents a return to policies that favor the wealthy, threaten our health care, and undermine our democratic institutions. We must ensure that their regressive and divisive agenda does not prevail.

"The Democratic Party of Illinois is committed to this fight. We will mobilize, organize, and vote to ensure that the Democratic ticket prevails in November."

U.S. Congressman Sean Casten:

"President Joe Biden is among the most effective presidents in American history. Over the last four years, Congress has worked hand-in-hand with President Biden to pass the largest investment in climate action ever. Together, we passed a robust infrastructure bill to fix roads and bridges across Illinois. We passed the first gun violence prevention bill in decades. We expanded health coverage for veterans, with more than one million of them using the PACT Act to gain access to the care they need. We returned the United States to the pinnacle of global manufacturing through the CHIPS and Science Act.

"More than anything else, President Biden restored the dignity of the Oval Office and reinforced American leadership abroad. We owe him our thanks and gratitude for his five decades of public service.

"The coming election is a referendum on the future of American democracy. The stakes of this election could not be higher. Donald Trump remains a twice-impeached convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who has promised to be a dictator on day one. Vice President Kamala Harris will beat him this November, and I’m proud to endorse her for President of the United States."