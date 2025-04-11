Woman arrested after shooting man in South Shore

The Brief A 40-year-old man was shot by a woman inside a South Shore apartment Thursday night. The woman, who has a valid FOID and concealed carry license, remained on scene and was taken into custody. The man was hospitalized in fair condition and charges are pending as detectives investigate.



A man was shot during a dispute in a South Shore apartment late Thursday night, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 10:19 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Oglesby Avenue. Police said a 40-year-old man was fighting with a woman when she pulled out a gun and shot him once in the abdomen.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

The woman remained at the scene and was taken into custody when officers arrived. A gun was recovered, and investigators later determined the woman has a valid FOID card and concealed carry license.

Charges are pending. Area One detectives are handling the investigation.