CPD urges parents to help prevent 'teen takeovers' as summer nears

The Brief Chicago police are urging parents to help prevent large, unsupervised teen gatherings downtown after recent incidents ended in violence, including two injuries and multiple arrests. The CPD says these meetups, often organized on social media, can pose safety risks, and they’re encouraging families to seek safe alternatives through schools and community programs. City leaders remain divided on curfew enforcement, while promoting more youth-focused events like last weekend’s successful Navy Pier bash.



In response to a pattern of large teen gatherings downtown—some ending in violence—the Chicago Police Department is urging parents to help keep youth safe as warmer weather returns.

In a message sent this week, CPD warned parents that events organized on social media have attracted unsupervised groups of teens and young adults in recent weeks. Some of these gatherings, including one in March that ended in two shootings, have resulted in arrests and raised concerns about public safety.

"We know that as the weather grows warmer, Chicago’s young people will want to spend more time outside enjoying their city," the email reads. "Today, the Chicago Police Department is asking for your partnership to make sure our youth stay safe and supported."

The department emphasized the importance of parental involvement and encouraged families to steer youth toward safe alternatives, such as school programs, community organizations, and events hosted by city agencies like the park district and public libraries.

Chicago Public Schools echoed that message in a separate statement, reaffirming its commitment to working with law enforcement and community groups to protect students.

"CPS communicates as needed with our CPS families to support all Chicago youth and residents in light of any anticipated safety risks or concerns," the district said.

"Teen takeover" trend

The backstory:

Last month, more than 300 young people gathered downtown on a Friday night, resulting in 12 arrests and two injuries. An 18-year-old was stabbed during a fight inside a Loop store, and a 15-year-old suffered a graze wound in a Streeterville shooting.

In the aftermath, Mayor Brandon Johnson called for stronger enforcement of the existing citywide curfew—10 p.m. for minors aged 12 and older—and emphasized the need for more safe spaces and programs for youth rather than harsher restrictions.

"What we have to do is enforce the current citywide curfew law before we consider additional measures," Johnson said, pushing back on proposals to move the curfew up to 8 p.m.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who supports a stricter curfew, said teens are welcome in public spaces—but not to cause chaos.

"They’re not able to break windows, steal from stores, jump on cars, block traffic, intimidate pedestrians or shoot guns into crowds," Hopkins said.

Police said they’ll continue to monitor large gatherings and rely on education and voluntary compliance when possible. Arrests, they say, will only be made when necessary.

Full letter from the Chicago Police Department

We know that as the weather grows warmer, Chicago’s young people will want to spend more time outside enjoying their city. Today, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) is asking for your partnership to make sure our youth stay safe and supported.



Some recent events advertised on social media have led to large, unsupervised groups of teens and emerging adults from in and around Chicago gathering in the downtown area. Last month, two shootings were associated with these gatherings. To protect your children’s safety, the Chicago Police Department strongly encourages parents to refrain from allowing youth to attend these events.



The CPD’s goal is to ensure public safety while maintaining peace. Therefore, in instances of large gatherings, we will use de-escalation and dispersal techniques to encourage our young people to comply with the law. This will be particularly important in situations where young people are walking in roadways and/or obstructing the public way. Individuals who fail to voluntarily comply with lawful police orders may be subject to arrest.



As a reminder, curfew hours for the City of Chicago are as follows:

10 p.m. for minors 12 and older

8:30 p.m. for minors younger than 12, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when the curfew is 9 p.m.

In all instances, curfew hours remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. the following day.



As long as it is safe to do so, members of the CPD will make every attempt to educate young people on these rules and have them disperse voluntarily before enforcing curfew laws. Protective action will only be taken when a minor refuses to comply despite those efforts.



We want our young people to explore and enjoy the great city they live in. But large, unsupervised gatherings promoted on social media are not the best way to do that. Instead, we urge families to explore the many offerings available through your children’s schools, community and faith-based organizations, and city agencies like the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library.



We thank you for your partnership as we work together to ensure our city’s youth remain happy, engaged, and above all, safe.