Illinois Democrats divided: Here's who has and hasn't endorsed VP Kamala Harris

Several Illinois Democrats are divided on whether Vice President Kamala Harris should be the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden announced that he will not seek reelection.

Biden shared his decision on social media Sunday afternoon and gave his endorsement to Harris.

Gov. JB Pritzker, Sen. Dick Durbin and a few others haven't voiced their support for Harris. However, some have already endorsed her.

Here are the Illinois politicians who have endorsed Harris:

Rep. Delia Ramirez:

"We must defeat Donald Trump. VP Kamala Harris is the proven, qualified leader ready to move our country forward. She has my endorsement. I look forward to working with her to realize a permanent ceasefire, immigration reform, and a bold agenda that centers working families.

"We must unite to defeat Project 2025 and Donald Trump’s extremist and hateful agenda. A second Trump presidency is an existential threat and we must do everything in our power to protect our democratic institutions.

"President Biden has led us through some of our darkest times. He is a statesman that has put our country and democracy first. I thank him for having the courage to do so again today."

Rep. Brad Scheider:

"Now, we must come together, build on the legacy of the Biden administration and show voters that Democrats up and down the ballot are improving the lives of all Americans. I'm confident that, with Vice President Kamala Harris at the helm of the Democratic ticket, we can do exactly that. We will defeat Donald Trump."

Rep. Sean Casten:

"The coming election is a referendum on the future of American democracy. The stakes of this election could not be higher. Donald Trump remains a twice-impeached convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who has promised to be a dictator on day one. Vice President Kamala Harris will beat him this November, and I’m proud to endorse her for President of the United States."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson:

"Vice President Harris is the visionary leader that we need now to defeat the threat of another Trump presidency. She has now proven herself as a fearless defender of our democracy. I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure she becomes our next President."

Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia:

"As we move forward, it's crucial that we unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue the progress we've made. Defeating the resurgence of Trumpism is essential for the future of our democracy. Thank you, President Biden, for your unwavering dedication and service to our nation."

Rep. Robin Kelly:

"President Biden is one of the most impactful leaders of my lifetime, and he will continue to serve the American people well. In the last four years, President Biden saved our country from a pandemic, brought back our economy better than before, and passed historic legislation for working people. He defeated an extremist in 2020, and I had full confidence that he would do it again. I am heartbroken that he felt he had to step down as the nominee, and many of my constituents feel the same way.

"However, as President Biden said, now is the time to come together. The Democratic Party must unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee. Together, we will beat Trump."

Rep. Nikki Budzinski:

"Joe Biden has been the most productive and consequential president of my lifetime. His leadership has allowed us to deliver historic investments to communities in Central and Southern Illinois that will benefit working people for generations to come. I thank him for his lifetime of public service and for putting our country first as he passes the baton to Vice President Harris. It’s time that we come together and defeat Donald Trump in November."

Rep. Lauren Underwood:

"I wholeheartedly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She is an experienced and capable leader who will unite the American people and lead our nation towards a brighter future. As the daughter of immigrants and an HBCU graduate, her story is uniquely American. Vice President Harris represents the very best of us. She is my sorority sister and I remain enormously proud of our continued work together to pass the Momnibus and end America's maternal health crisis.

"Kamala Harris will be an excellent President and she has my complete support."

Here are the Illinois politicians who have not endorsed Harris:

Governor JB Pritzker:



"President Joe Biden has dedicated his life in service to this nation, and its citizens are all the better for it. His is a storied political career culminating in one of the most accomplished and effective presidencies of our lifetime. As President of the United States he led us through a recovery from a devastating pandemic and shepherded our economy away from a recession to prosperity. He worked across the aisle to pass some of the most consequential legislation in decades to rebuild our roads and bridges while investing in the infrastructure and jobs of the 21st century. Perhaps most consequentially, President Biden restored dignity to the Oval Office, bringing the statesmanship and honor that have been the hallmarks of his years of service, back to the White House.



"As we extend our gratitude to President Biden and reflect on his many accomplishments, we must not ignore the threat posed by Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House. Donald Trump is a 34-year convicted felon, adjudicated to have committed sexual assault, a racist, homophobe and misogynist. Trump brags about taking away a woman’s right to choose, wants to rip healthcare away from tens of millions of people, proposes economic policies that will cost the middle class thousands of dollars a year, and threatens the fundamental American ideals we hold dear. I will work every day to ensure that he does not win in November."

Senator Dick Durbin:

"Throughout his public career, Joe Biden always put country first. His four years as President made it clear that he was determined to put our country back on track and restore the soul of our nation. America will be forever grateful for all he has given to this country."

Senator Tammy Duckworth:

"No one has done more for working Americans than Joe Biden—and so many of us owe him a debt of gratitude for everything he’s done to improve our country.



"Over more than 50 years in public service, he’s built an unparalleled record of accomplishments. From helping write the Violence Against Women Act in the Senate to shepherding the Affordable Care Act into law as Vice President and from helping guide our nation out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to overseeing historic wage and job growth during his Presidency, Joe Biden has always put our country first and worked to change so many aspects of our lives for the better.



"From the bottom of my heart, I thank him for his effective and successful leadership and for, once again, putting our country before himself. This difficult decision ensures that Democrats can focus on the goal that unites each and every one of us: defeating Donald Trump and preventing another four years of his destructive chaos and corruption."

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle:

"I am deeply grateful for President Biden's unwavering and selfless commitment and service to our country. Cook County, along with this entire nation, is better and stronger because of the power of his effective leadership and policies. President Biden's impact on our nation has been profound, far-reaching and historic.

"Your legacy is already cemented, Mr. President. Thank you, Joe Biden."

Rep. Mike Quigley:

"President Joe Biden has been one of the most successful presidents of our lifetime. He led our nation out of the darkness of Jan. 6, oversaw our nation's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, signed into law the first gun violence prevention legislation in over 30 years, and fulfilled the promises of previous presidents by passing bipartisan infrastructure legislation. Throughout his lifetime of service, he has always put our country first.

"Today, President Biden secured his legacy by making this difficult, selfless decision. We owe him an incredible debt of gratitude."

