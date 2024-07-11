Mayor Johnson touts 'One Summer Chicago' youth employment program

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is praising the city's Flagship Youth Employment Program, "One Summer Chicago."

The summer jobs program kicked off June 24th and is in its third week.

A total of 27,140 young people, between the ages of 14 and 24, are working paid jobs and internships under "One Summer Chicago."

That's an increase of 2,400 people from last year.

"This is the work of the people to invest in our city. To invest in our bright future is to invest in our young people," Johnson said.

The mayor said the program is introducing participants to career paths and possibilities that they otherwise wouldn't have had.