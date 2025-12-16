Notre Dame RB and Heisman finalist Jeremiyah Love to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft

The best running back in America will enter the NFL next season.

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame's star running back and 2025 Heisman Trophy finalist, announced his intention to enter the 2026 NFL Draft on Tuesday evening.

"Those who know me best know I'm very direct," Love wrote in a post on Instagram. "So, I am going to get straight to the point and share that I have made the decision to declare for the NFL Draft."

Big picture view:

Love enters the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as the top running back prospect available.

He rushed for 1,372 yards on just 199 attempts, which is an average of about seven yards per attempt. He scored 21 total touchdowns in the 2025 season; that total ranks him second in the nation among FBS players.

The St. Louis native and Christian Brothers College High School alum won the 2025 Doak Walker Award as the nation's best college running back. He was also a Heisman finalist, finishing third in the voting behind Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

Love possesses a rare combination of athleticism that shined bright during the 2025 season. He had a 98-yard touchdown run against Boston College, a 228-yard game vs. USC and an acrobatic touchdown against Navy where he rolled on top of a tackler and somehow spun up to race for a 47-yard touchdown.

Love's presence helped lead an Irish offense that included a freshman quarterback.

"It's always nice when you could have a guy do something like that," Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr said of Love after the win over Navy. "It takes a lot of pressure off you."

Love split carries with fellow running back Jadarian Price, who was a near-perfect compliment to Love's abilities.

What they're saying:

"Heading off to college, there are many uncertainties, but I knew Notre Dame was the perfect home for me. When I think about all of the people who have impacted me at Notre Dame, it is endless. I am especially grateful to my coaches for pushing me outside of my comfort zone, while also allowing me to be me. They knew exactly what I needed to do to elevate and made sure to push me to greater heights.

"To my teammates, my brothers for life. Competing together with you on the field was an unforgettable experience. We did some pretty great things! But what I will keep with me forever are the memories we made in the locker room and just hanging out at the Gug."

"Making the decision to attend Notre Dame was easy because of the people. From the amazing football support staff, to my fellow students - I could not have picked a better place for me to grow into the man I am today." – Love said, in a post on Instagram.

What's next:

Love will most certainly be invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February 2026.

There, he'll have the most important career fair of his life where he'll get to meet with every NFL team interested in him and get to show some of his skills.

Following the NFL Combine, he'll have Notre Dame's Pro Day, with the 2026 NFL Draft following after.

In South Bend, all eyes now turn to Price. There's a chance he could also declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, as his draft stock as an all-purpose player is at a high. Price was named an Associated Press and a Walter Camp All-American.

In 2025, Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries. He also caught two receiving touchdowns.

If Price returns to Notre Dame, he'll most likely be the featured back with junior Aneyas Williams as his compliment. Both Williams and Price were important figures in Notre Dame's run to the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.

The two will have a chance to lead a rushing attack alongside the budding passing attack led by Carr.