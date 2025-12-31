Chicago weather: New Year's Eve forecast

The Brief Last night’s snow totaled 1.6 inches at O’Hare, slightly more than expected. Another round of snow arrives this afternoon before ending early this evening, with about an inch possible. Much colder air follows tonight, with near-zero wind chills by midnight and a frigid start to the new year.



Last night’s snow was a slight overachiever. 1.6" fell at O’Hare Airport for the official Chicago total.

The snow has moved away this morning, but an additional round of snow is on the way to close out the year. One of the benefits of rising temperatures overnight, which are now in the upper 20s and low 30s, is the effectiveness of road salt goes up dramatically. Road conditions should be very good this morning.

Snow will return to the area this afternoon and it’s even possible that some rain could mix in with the snow south of I-80. Eventually, it will be all snow and it should end early this evening. Amounts should be in the 1 inch or so range once again.

The cold front which will produce the snow will send temperatures plummeting tonight so that by midnight, wind chills will likely be close to zero.

New Year's Day forecast

What's next:

We will open the new year with mostly cloudy skies and very cold temperatures. Highs might not even tag 20° in our northern counties while reaching into the mid 20s over the south.

Friday will be cold, but perhaps not as cold as high temperatures reach the mid to upper 20s. The rather quiet weather pattern will continue into next week with high temperatures climbing each day.

On Saturday we should be around freezing with mid 30s on the way Sunday for the Bears game. By Monday and Tuesday, 40+ degrees is certainly doable over the majority of the area.