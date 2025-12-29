Stolen Wawa coffee worth $100K seized in Cook County

The Brief The Cook County Sheriff’s Department seized $100,000 worth of stolen Wawa coffee from a Melrose Park warehouse. Investigators say the suspects attempted to extort the coffee company by demanding payment to return the stolen load. The investigation is ongoing and spans multiple states.



Authorities have seized 12 tons of stolen coffee worth about $100,000 after an investigation into an organized retail crime scheme.

What we know:

The coffee, originally from a Wawa convenience store, was recovered from a warehouse in Melrose Park after investigators received a tip from an insurance company, according to Commander Michael Ware of the sheriff’s Organized Retail Crime Division.

Ware said the theft involved a method known as "cross-docking," in which criminals clone legitimate shipping documents and redirect cargo before it reaches its intended destination.

In this case, he said, suspects allegedly attempted to extort the coffee company by demanding payment to return the stolen shipment.

What they're saying:

The case is part of a growing national trend involving cargo theft and organized retail crime.

"This is not just shoplifting or smash-and-grab thefts," Ware said in a ChicagoLIVE interview. "Criminal organizations are changing the way they operate. They’re stealing entire loads before products ever reach store shelves."

Big picture view:

The coffee seizure follows another recent recovery by the sheriff’s department. Last week $500,000 worth of stolen protein powder was recovered from a warehouse in Bridgeview in a similar cross-docking scheme.

Authorities said the recovered coffee and protein powder will not be resold and have been returned as part of the ongoing investigation.