Northwestern football hires Chip Kelly as OC: Takeaways from David Braun's biggest move as coach

It’s been a big day in Evanston.

Northwestern football made a massive move. Just four days after a season-ending bowl win in Detroit, the program announced NU head coach David Braun has hired Chip Kelly as the ‘Cats next offensive coordinator.

Kelly is a long-time college offensive coordinator, a former college and NFL head coach and, most recently, was the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I am honored to join the Northwestern Football program," Kelly said in a written statement. "This program and university are clearly on the rise, and the values of the people and this place align with my own. I am grateful for the opportunity."

Kelly will replace offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Lujan, whose contract expired after the 2025 season came to an end.

Braun spoke to the media Tuesday after Kelly’s hiring. Here’s are our takeaways from Kelly's hire, which is the biggest move of Braun's young head coaching career.

This was a move Northwestern wanted – and needed – to make

Braun has been firmly on the record that Northwestern wants to compete for Big Ten championships. In turn, that means competing for the College Football Playoff.

If you’re in the CFP, that means you’re competing for a national championship. Braun wants to make these goals realistic in Evanston.

Hiring Kelly is a move in that direction.

"It's my job to make sure our actions align with that," Braun said. "This is a bold, aggressive action to taking that next step with our offense."

NU athletic director Mark Jackson has a prior relationship with Kelly. But, Braun was clear. There was no directive from the AD's office to make a move, nor was there urging to bring Kelly aboard. This was Braun's decision, and it's the biggest decision he's made in his young head coaching career.

"What goes on in this program is my responsibility and that's the hard part about being a head coach," Braun said. "Mark was a critical asset but the decision to make a change was mine."

Kelly was fired from his offensive coordinator job in Las Vegas. It didn’t work out with the Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, but Kelly was fresh off a role as offensive coordinator for an Ohio State team that won the national championship in 2024.

College football has been Kelly’s sweet spot. He was successful calling plays at Oregon, and eventually took the Ducks to the national championship game in 2010. Braun wants Kelly to bring all those experiences to Evanston.

"I want him bringing all his creativity, all his aggressiveness," Braun said. "If we want to win Big Ten championships, we have to score more points than we have in the course of the last X amount of years here."

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Chip Kelly of the Ohio State Buckeyes before the Ohio State Buckeyes versus Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game on January 1, 2025, at the Rose B

Northwestern got this hire done quickly because it needed to

On Jan. 2, the NCAA transfer portal officially opens, meaning it’s open season for football programs across the country.

Northwestern’s defense was the team’s strength in 2025. The offense saw players emerge like running back Caleb Komolafe, wide receiver Hayden Eligon II and Hunter Welcing. Junior receiver Griffine Wilde will most likely be back, too.

Northwestern will likely still look to the portal to supplement these players. Braun said it’s hard to do that without an offensive coordinator in place.

"It does us no good to bicker about the calendar," Braun said. "It was absolutely critical that we get this hire buttoned up before that window opened up."

Braun stressed how hard it would have been to sell an offense when there’s no offensive coordinator in place. Players and recruits need to know who they’re playing for.

For Northwestern, that’s an OC with plenty of success at the college level.

"If you're a recruit, you'd be crazy not to say that an opportunity to work with Chip Kelly and this staff is special," Braun said.

The New Ryan Field is making an immediate impact

There’s no secret that Northwestern has its eye on its next home.

The updates to Ryan Field are set to finish in time for the 2026 season, giving Northwestern a brand new home to play games next season after playing at a temporary lakefront stadium.

Kelly mentioned that in his statement announcing his hiring.

"There is tremendous potential under Coach Braun's leadership, and I'm ready to contribute to this team," Kelly said in a statement. "There is great momentum around the program, and the opening of the new Ryan Field reflects Northwestern's commitment to excellence and innovation. It will be a major asset as we continue to move forward, and I am excited to get to Evanston."

Braun doubled down on that.

When asked if he thought Kelly would take this job if Northwestern didn’t have a new stadium on the horizon?

"I don’t," Braun said bluntly.

Braun said the new stadium goes hand in hand with the momentum Northwestern football built in 2025, which makes the Wildcats a program on the rise. Braun sees this all as an example of the university willing to put the necessary resources into Northwestern football to build on that success.

The most visual aspect of it is Ryan Field.

"For me to say that isn’t a contributing factor to all of this isn’t true," Braun said.

There are more staff changes coming

Moving on from Lujan and hiring Kelly isn’t the only personnel change coming to the Northwestern coaching staff.

Braun confirmed there would be more movement coming to the ‘Cats staff.

"There will be changes," Bruan said. "What that looks like is to be determined."