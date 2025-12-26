Northwestern football: Why the 2025 season, and a bowl game win, was what the 'Cats needed

It was a conflicting moment for David Braun.

He was celebrating a bowl game win, the one thing that’s a program goal for the ‘Cats, and he was faced with the "what if."

Even after Northwestern football beat up Central Michigan 34-7 to win the GameAbove Sports Bowl, Braun was faced with the idea that the 2025 season could have been more.

"We went out the right way," Braun said after the win. "7-6, I feel like we should have won nine or 10 games this year."

That’s a fair assessment.

Northwestern was one stop away from upsetting Michigan, one or two plays away from beating Illinois and maybe one play away from beating Nebraska.

But, Northwestern is where its feet are. That’s a 7-6 year – a winning record – with a bowl win, a marquee win over Penn State, a Wrigley Field win over Minnesota and a shutout win over Purdue. There’s a lot to look back on and wonder what could have been.

However, compared to where Northwestern was a year ago, this was the year the Wildcats needed.

The program will re-enter Ryan Field at some point in 2026 after its $850 million renovation project is complete. Going into the next year with momentum is the best way NU could. That’s exactly what the 34-7 win over CMU provided the ‘Cats.

"If you look back on our preparation over the course of the last month and the way our guys operate, I couldn’t have been more confident in terms of the fact that we prepared to the best of our ability," Braun said. "For us to win and win the way that we did today is a reflection of our seniors, our guys in their preparation, and just so honored and excited to send that group off the right way."

Big picture view:

The right way isn’t always the easiest way.

For sure, Northwestern would have preferred to win games over Michigan and Nebraska. The Wildcats would have had proof they could build off the win at Penn State, and most likely played in a better bowl game.

But, hindsight is always 20/20. "Almost" is only acceptable in horseshoes and hand grenades. Close, but no tomato. There’s no point in dwelling on what could have been. The ‘Cats had a bowl game to win, and they did. It’s NU’s sixth bowl win in a row.

Northwestern has always been at its best when it’s played with momentum to its back.

This year, it proved it’s a place that can make the transfer portal work and can develop home-grown talent.

Quarterback Preston Stone is an example of this. He chose Northwestern for his final season of college football. The Wildcats sent him out a winner.

"To see him walk away as a winner, we’re really glad that we could do that for him and all the seniors," NU receiver Griffin Wilde said.

But, there won’t need to be a complete reload. Running back Caleb Komolafe burst onto the scene and took over as the featured back in Evanston.

Time will tell if Northwestern goes back to the transfer portal to find its quarterback for 2026 as Fremd product Johnny O’Brien waits in the wings, but it’s much better to have a running game in place to sell to prospective quarterbacks.

The short-term objective for Northwestern was to prove it’s better than the 4-8 season that was in 2024. Mission accomplished, and more. NU created a season where it showed it knows how to navigate the new age of college football.

"This has been one of the best years of my life," Stone said. "Couldn’t be more grateful for the way these guys have welcomed me as a new guy."

What's next:

There are still questions about the next steps for NU. It’s a program could see some changes.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, an offensive reset is coming to Evanston. What that means remains to be seen, but it might mean the program is moving on from offensive coordinator Zach Lujan.

If that’s the case, it’s a sign Braun has control of this program. He’ll be allowed to find an offensive mind that’s able to put a winning game plan together, while also developing the future of the program, too.

Whatever is to come for Northwestern, they have a foundation in place for 2026.

That foundation will open the doors of the New Ryan Field. It’ll look to further establish itself as a contender in the Big Ten.

"Regardless of the outcome of this game, this group of seniors is leaving a legacy within this program that will have ripple effects for years to come," Braun said.