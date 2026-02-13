Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested for DUI after suburban crash leaves 2 children in critical condition: sheriff

By Cody King
Published  February 13, 2026 11:35am CST
Kankakee County
The Brief

    • Two children are in critical condition after a pickup truck crashed late Thursday in Kankakee County.
    • Deputies found the vehicle partially submerged in nearly 2 feet of partially frozen creek water.
    • The driver, 58-year-old Phyllis Moses, was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - Two children are in critical condition and a woman was arrested for DUI following a crash late Thursday in Chicago’s far south suburbs.

What we know:

The crash occurred at 11:23 p.m. near 3700 East Illinois Route 17 in Kankakee County.

Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies found a dark-colored pickup truck partially submerged in nearly 2 feet of partially frozen creek water.

Authorities said the truck was driven by 58-year-old Phyllis Moses and that two children were inside the vehicle. Additional details about how the crash occurred have not been released.

What's next:

Moses was taken to an area hospital and later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two children were transported to a Chicago-area hospital, where both remain in critical condition, deputies said.

The Source: The information in this article was reported by the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office. 

