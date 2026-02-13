Woman arrested for DUI after suburban crash leaves 2 children in critical condition: sheriff

The Brief Two children are in critical condition after a pickup truck crashed late Thursday in Kankakee County. Deputies found the vehicle partially submerged in nearly 2 feet of partially frozen creek water. The driver, 58-year-old Phyllis Moses, was hospitalized and later arrested on suspicion of DUI.



Two children are in critical condition and a woman was arrested for DUI following a crash late Thursday in Chicago’s far south suburbs.

What we know:

The crash occurred at 11:23 p.m. near 3700 East Illinois Route 17 in Kankakee County.

Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies found a dark-colored pickup truck partially submerged in nearly 2 feet of partially frozen creek water.

Authorities said the truck was driven by 58-year-old Phyllis Moses and that two children were inside the vehicle. Additional details about how the crash occurred have not been released.

What's next:

Moses was taken to an area hospital and later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two children were transported to a Chicago-area hospital, where both remain in critical condition, deputies said.