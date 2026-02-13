Woman arrested for DUI after suburban crash leaves 2 children in critical condition: sheriff
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - Two children are in critical condition and a woman was arrested for DUI following a crash late Thursday in Chicago’s far south suburbs.
What we know:
The crash occurred at 11:23 p.m. near 3700 East Illinois Route 17 in Kankakee County.
Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies found a dark-colored pickup truck partially submerged in nearly 2 feet of partially frozen creek water.
Authorities said the truck was driven by 58-year-old Phyllis Moses and that two children were inside the vehicle. Additional details about how the crash occurred have not been released.
What's next:
Moses was taken to an area hospital and later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two children were transported to a Chicago-area hospital, where both remain in critical condition, deputies said.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office.