2 men suffer stab wounds, one dies in Round Lake Beach: police

A man with multiple stab wounds was found dead Monday in suburban Round Lake Beach.

Around 3 p.m., Round Lake Beach police officers responded to the 2000 block of Apache Trail for a report of a stabbing.

After arriving on scene, officers found one male victim with multiple lacerations who told the officers the offender was inside a home. The male victim was then transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Once officers entered the home, police say they discovered several other people who told them the offender was in the garage.

Officers then entered the garage and found a man dead with multiple stab wounds.

The incident is believed to be isolated and domestic in nature and police say there is no further threat to the community.

An autopsy for the deceased man is scheduled for Tuesday.