Michael Richards reflects on Seinfeld in new memoir

After entertaining audiences around the world for nearly a decade as the wacky character "Cosmo Kramer" in the iconic sitcom "Seinfeld," actor Michael Richards told his own story – both the highs and the lows – in his new memoir "Entrances and Exits."

The book, available now, chronicles his history in comedy – and goes in-depth and behind the scenes of his journey with Kramer and the entire nine-season run of "Seinfeld," for which he won three Emmys.

Richards sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to look back on his time on "Seinfeld," and they discussed the most interesting symbol of the show’s passage of time: Kramer’s scuff marks on Jerry’s apartment door.

"Jerry took that door home," Richards said. "That’s the only part of the show that he took with him was that door. We were remarking how those scuff marks – there they are, for nine years of ‘Seinfeld.’ No one washed that door!"

Richards revealed that he recently watched the show for the first time with his son – and while his son was a fan of Kramer’s physical humor, his favorite character was Wayne Knight’s "Newman."

His memoir, "Entrances and Exits," is available in bookstores now.