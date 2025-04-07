Teen found asleep behind the wheel with loaded stolen gun, police say
ROBBINS, Ill. - A 19-year-old man was arrested after Cook County Sheriff’s police found him asleep behind the wheel of a running vehicle with a stolen, loaded gun, authorities said.
The backstory:
On March 19, Ivan Enriquez was taken into custody around 3:12 a.m. near the intersection of 135th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Robbins, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Officers said they found Enriquez slumped over in the driver’s seat with the car in drive and his foot on the brake. When they woke him up and instructed him to put the vehicle in park, they detected a strong odor of alcohol and noted that Enriquez appeared visibly intoxicated.
Police said Enriquez failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine that had been reported stolen by Illinois State Police. Enriquez did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license, officials said.
He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and driving under the influence of alcohol. Additional traffic citations were also issued.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.