Teen found asleep behind the wheel with loaded stolen gun, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old man was arrested in Robbins last month after officers found him asleep behind the wheel at a traffic light with his car in drive. Police said he was intoxicated, failed a sobriety test, and was carrying a stolen, loaded gun with an extended magazine. Ivan Enriquez was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, DUI, and issued multiple citations.



The backstory:

On March 19, Ivan Enriquez was taken into custody around 3:12 a.m. near the intersection of 135th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Robbins, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers said they found Enriquez slumped over in the driver’s seat with the car in drive and his foot on the brake. When they woke him up and instructed him to put the vehicle in park, they detected a strong odor of alcohol and noted that Enriquez appeared visibly intoxicated.

Police said Enriquez failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine that had been reported stolen by Illinois State Police. Enriquez did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license, officials said.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and driving under the influence of alcohol. Additional traffic citations were also issued.