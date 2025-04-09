Illinois parking lot fight turns deadly; teen, three others now facing murder charges
ROCKFORD, Ill. - A late-night fight that broke out during a gathering in a Rockford parking lot last summer has led to murder charges against four people, police said.
What we know:
Rockford Police say they were called to the 6600 block of East State Street around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.
Officers found 27-year-old Chase Higgins with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say Higgins had been involved in a fight before gunfire was exchanged.
After a months-long investigation, police identified four suspects.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office later approved first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges for each of them:
- Enrique Dozal, 21, of Rockford
- Aarionte Mahone, 27, of Rockford
- Jason Bryant, 29, of Rockford
- Unnamed juvenile male, 15, of Rockford
All four suspects are now in custody as of Wednesday.
What we don't know:
Police haven’t shared details about what led to the fight, who fired the shots or how the people involved knew each other.
What's next:
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.
The Source: Rockford Police Department news release