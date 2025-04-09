Illinois parking lot fight turns deadly; teen, three others now facing murder charges

The Brief A 27-year-old man was shot and killed during a gathering in a Rockford parking lot last August. Police say a fight broke out and led to an exchange of gunfire. Four people, including a 15-year-old, are now facing murder and battery charges.



A late-night fight that broke out during a gathering in a Rockford parking lot last summer has led to murder charges against four people, police said.

What we know:

Rockford Police say they were called to the 6600 block of East State Street around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

Officers found 27-year-old Chase Higgins with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Higgins had been involved in a fight before gunfire was exchanged.

After a months-long investigation, police identified four suspects.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office later approved first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges for each of them:

Enrique Dozal , 21, of Rockford

Aarionte Mahone , 27, of Rockford

Jason Bryant , 29, of Rockford

Unnamed juvenile male, 15, of Rockford

All four suspects are now in custody as of Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t shared details about what led to the fight, who fired the shots or how the people involved knew each other.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.