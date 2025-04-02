One man's goal to run every single street in Chicago

The Brief A Chicago runner is attempting to cover all 4,000 miles of the city's streets within a year and a half. Joabe Barbosa, a doctoral student, was inspired to start running after surviving a near-fatal mountaineering accident. He hopes to complete the challenge by the end of 2025 and submit it for a Guinness World Record.



There is a mission underway in Chicago to outrun the past and pave the way toward a healthier life. Joabe Barbosa is taking life a step further. He wants to become the first person to run every street in Chicago.

"There are over 2,000 streets in Chicago, which equals about 4,000 miles. So I am trying to run all of that in a year and a half, hopefully," said Barbosa.

As of March, he has 40% of the goal done. He shoots for at least 10 miles daily, 6 days a week. Barbosa makes time to run despite his busy schedule as a clinical psychology doctoral student at Roosevelt University.

"I get to see the buildings. I get to see things like compare the new Chicago to the old Chicago," said Barbosa.

What they're saying:

Barbosa posts his progress on an app called Strava. The Woodlawn neighborhood, some of the West Side, and the north end of Chicago city limits are checked off the list.

"Every run is different. I’m running in different conditions, I’m running in different neighborhoods, I’m meeting different people," Barbosa said.

He says one thing stays the same. Almost every person he smiles and waves to offers a warm Chicago smile back. It makes the long, dark winter runs brighter and more bearable.

"A lot of the time when it’s snowing or when it’s icy I try to run on the roads, not on the sidewalks or the streets. I try to do this at night and late at night. Obviously, I have school and work during the day, and there are less cars at night," Barbosa said.

No noise-canceling headphones or music on blast for Barbosa so he can stay alert. He said not every run is along the lakefront or away from city chaos.

"From the apartment building that I was right next to, a ceramic plate just fell through it and fell to the ground in front of me. So that was a close call," he said.

Barbosa said he is not running because it’s fun but because he’s physically able to.

The backstory:

In March 2024, Barbosa climbed to the top of Mt. Washington, a mountain known for having some of the worst weather conditions.

Despite some standard warnings, there were no signs of bad weather ahead, but when Barbosa reached the summit, hurricane-strength winds and a wind chill of around zero hit.

"I fell down a mountain, and I got frostbite and hypothermia, so I suffered from the hypothermia," said Barbosa, "I recovered, and essentially after that, I got into running because with frostbite to get the blood flow."

Barbosa thinks back to the accident often.

So, even though the runs are long and challenging, a different outcome would have been much harder.

"I’m doing that in order to be grateful to be alive. I am able to run. I didn’t have to suffer amputation or anything like that. I can run so that’s what makes me motivated as well," said Barbosa.

Barbosa is working to finish the 4,000 miles around the end of 2025.

Once the run is complete, he plans to submit his achievement for official Guinness World Record recognition.