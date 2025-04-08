Harry Potter Shop opens in Chicago this week

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Harry Potter Shop Chicago Entrance

The Brief Harry Potter fans in Chicago can immerse themselves in the Wizarding World when the new Harry Potter Shop opens Thursday at 676 N. Michigan Ave. The 11,000-square-foot store features themed areas, exclusive merchandise, and the largest Butterbeer Bar in the U.S. Visitors can explore interactive displays, buy personalized items, and enjoy magical treats inspired by the beloved series.



Harry Potter lovers in Chicago just have to wait two more days before indulging in their Wizarding World fantasies.

Harry Potter Shop Chicago

What we know:

Harry Potter Shop Chicago will have its grand opening at 10 a.m. Thursday. The store, located at 676 N. Michigan Ave., beneath the Omni Hotel, promises an immersive experience with themed areas, exclusive merchandise and the largest Butterbeer Bar in the U.S.

The store will be open from Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Spanning over 11,000 square feet, the store's design takes inspiration from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." Visitors will be greeted by a moving stained-glass mermaid window, reminiscent of the prefects' bathroom at Hogwarts. The store’s decor includes suspended broomsticks, a shimmering Golden Egg focal point and a maze-patterned floor.

A paradise for Harry Potter fans

Dig deeper:

Guests can explore a variety of themed areas within the store. The Butterbeer Bar, inspired by Chicago’s renowned speakeasies, will offer Butterbeer and exclusive Butterscotch Popcorn. The Honeydukes-inspired confectionery section will feature magical treats such as Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans and Chocolate Frogs. A dedicated Chicago section will offer exclusive merchandise, including a Chicago bear, spirit jerseys, mugs and tote bags.

Fans can show off their Hogwarts house pride with themed apparel, accessories, and collectibles, while the Room of Wands provides a chance to find the perfect wand.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to personalize Hogwarts robes, wands and acceptance letters. For more information and updates on special events, fans can visit their website.