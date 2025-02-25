Harry Potter Shop to open up in downtown Chicago

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Harry Potter Shop Chicago Entrance

Harry Potter fans in Chicago are in for a magical treat.

Harry Potter Shop Chicago

The backstory:

Harry Potter Shop Chicago is set to open on April 10. The store, located at 676 N. Michigan Ave. beneath the Omni Hotel, promises an immersive experience with themed areas, exclusive merchandise and the largest Butterbeer Bar in the U.S.

The store's design takes inspiration from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." Visitors will be greeted by a moving stained-glass mermaid window, reminiscent of the prefects' bathroom at Hogwarts. The store’s decor includes suspended broomsticks, a shimmering Golden Egg focal point and a maze-patterned floor.

Guests can explore a variety of themed areas within the store. The Butterbeer Bar, inspired by Chicago’s renowned speakeasies, will offer Butterbeer and exclusive Butterscotch Popcorn. The Honeydukes-inspired confectionery section will feature magical treats such as Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans and Chocolate Frogs. A dedicated Chicago section will offer exclusive merchandise, including a Chicago bear, spirit jerseys, mugs, and tote bags.

Fans can show off their Hogwarts house pride with themed apparel, accessories, and collectibles, while the Room of Wands provides a chance to find the perfect wand.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to personalize Hogwarts robes, wands and acceptance letters. For more information and updates on special events, fans can visit their website.

What they're saying:

Karl Durrant, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Discovery Retail Experiences, said the new Chicago store comes on the heels of their successful New York City flagship location.

"From the shop's design to exclusive merchandise and a speakeasy-inspired Butterbeer Bar, Harry Potter Shop Chicago is infused with nods to the city's rich history and unique culture, giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience and unforgettable connection to the wizarding world," Durrant said.