Chicago woman shot man on West Side, arrested hours later in suburbs: police

The Brief A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Gurnee hours after a shooting on Chicago's West Side. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the leg and hospitalized in critical condition. The woman is charged with attempted first-degree murder and due in court April 8.



A 24-year-old Chicago woman is facing an attempted murder charge after police say she shot a man early Saturday morning on the city’s West Side before being arrested later that day in the north suburbs.

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. inside a residential building in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street. A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg by someone who approached him and opened fire.

Officers, including a SWAT team, responded to the scene, but the shooter had already left the area. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Later that morning, at around 11:53 a.m., Keithina Brisco Edwards was arrested in the 100 block of O’Plaine Road in Gurnee. Investigators say she was identified as the person who shot the man roughly eight hours earlier.

She’s now charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Keithina Brisco Edwards | CPD

What we don't know:

Police haven’t released details about a possible motive or whether the victim and suspect knew each other. Police did note, however, that Brisco Edwards lived on the same block where the shooting occurred.

It’s also unclear how Edwards was located in Gurnee later that morning.

What's next:

Edwards is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday at the Cook County Courthouse.

The investigation is ongoing.