'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' streams on Netflix July 3

Forty years after the original "Beverly Hills Cop" became one of the most successful movies ever made, fans of the iconic action comedy series are going back to rewatch the original trilogy to gear up for the new sequel hitting Netflix next week – but Eddie Murphy thinks you’re better off skipping the infamous third film in the series.

In the soon-to-be-released fourth movie, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt shares a scene with Murphy’s ‘Axel Foley,’ telling him "1994 was not your finest hour" – which FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton picked up as a dig against "Beverly Hills Cop III."

"It’s not a little bit of a dig, it’s a dig," laughed Gordon-Levitt.

When Hamilton confessed to liking the much-maligned 1994 sequel, Gordon-Levitt added, "I’ll tell you who doesn’t like it: Eddie Murphy."

He went on to admit that he’s never seen it himself – and despite rewatching the first two films to prepare for his role in the new sequel, purposefully skipped the third film.

"Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" starts streaming on Netflix on July 3.