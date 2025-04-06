Wrong-way crash on I-390 in Chicago’s west suburbs leaves 2 hospitalized, ISP says
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - A wrong-way crash in DuPage County early Sunday morning caused the westbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 390 to be shut down for multiple hours.
The crash happened on I-390 at Meachem Road in Elk Grove Village, according to the Illinois State Police.
What we know:
Troopers responded to the scene for the two-vehicle crash around 3 a.m., ISP said.
All westbound lanes were closed, and traffic was rerouted off of I-390 at Meachem Road. The lanes were reopened around 8 a.m.
Two people were taken to area hospitals with injuries.
ISP is investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
It was unclear exactly what led to the wrong-way crash.
It was also unclear how serious the injuries were or how many people were involved in the crash.