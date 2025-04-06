Illinois election results • 3 boys killed in fire • Naperville teacher accusation

Key local elections were held in suburbs across the Chicago area on Tuesday; one northwest suburban family was devastated after three young brothers were killed in a house fire; and a high school teacher in Naperville was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, police say.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Illinois municipal election results

Voters across several Chicago suburbs headed to the polls on April 1, making their voices heard on a variety of important local issues.

SEE FULL RESULTS HERE

'I felt his heart stop': Family of 3 young boys killed in Carpentersville house fire speaks out

A house fire in Carpentersville killed three children and left several others injured, officials said. The boys were identified as 2-year-old twins Jayden and Kayden, and 1-year-old Xander Corsello.

FULL STORY

Naperville high school teacher arrested for having inappropriate relationship with student, police say

Neuqua Valley High School teacher William Schaub, 56, was arrested Thursday on charges including aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming after being accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

FULL STORY

Over 2 million Honda vehicles under investigation for engine restart failure: What to know

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it opened a preliminary investigation of certain Honda vehicles after reports of the engine failing to restart on its own after a complete stop at a traffic light or intersection.

FULL STORY

Woman facing multiple charges after suburban police chase on Dan Ryan Expressway

A woman is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit in the Chicago suburbs late Thursday afternoon.

FULL STORY

Both Bears and White Sox in Arlington Heights? New mayor-elect floats idea to host both

Arlington Heights Mayor-elect Jim Tinaglia expressed interest in bringing the Chicago White Sox to the suburb, in addition to the Chicago Bears.

FULL STORY

Woman sought after trying to lure kids into SUV in Schaumburg, police say

A woman driving a black Nissan SUV allegedly offered a ride to two children near Slingerland Drive and Westover Lane around 8:13 a.m. Friday; the children ran home and alerted their parents.

FULL STORY

Five hospitalized after rollover crash in Pingree Grove

A rollover crash involving a single vehicle sent five people to the hospital Friday evening in Pingree Grove, authorities said.

FULL STORY

Chicago protest draws thousands in nationwide push against Trump, Musk policies

Thousands of people took part in"Hands Off!"protests against President Donald Trump and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk on Saturday in Chicago, the surrounding suburbs and cities around the country.

FULL STORY

Feds: Chicago men face 15 years to life for robbing mail carrier at gunpoint

Two Chicago men have been federally indicted for allegedly robbing a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier at gunpoint in 2022. The indictment names Kyler Reese, 21, and Chaun Allen, 22, as the suspects in the Nov. 16, 2022 robbery.

FULL STORY