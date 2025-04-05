Protests against Trump, Musk planned for today in Chicago, suburbs

The Brief Protests against President Trump and Elon Musk are expected to take place today. One rally is scheduled to begin at noon in Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago. Protesters are demanding that Trump and Musk "take their hands off" popular programs like social security and Medicare.



Thousands of people are expected to protest President Donald Trump and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk today in Chicago, surrounding suburbs and cities around the country.

Organizers expect tens of thousands of people to participate in more than 600 events planned for every single state and Washington, D.C.

‘Enough is enough’

What we know:

The demonstrations are meant to demand that Trump and Musk "take their hands off the programs that the middle class and working families rely on."

In Chicago, multiple progressive organizations will hold a rally and march scheduled to start at noon in Daley Plaza.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - MARCH 8: Protesters gather by Gold Coast Tesla dealership at Jane M. Byrne Plaza Park in downtown of the city to condemn Elon Musk's alleged attempts to dismantle democracy in Chicago, Illinois, United Sates on Marc

Other protests are scheduled in: Evanston, Highland Park, Gurnee, Palatine, Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Elgin, Schaumburg, Geneva, Lisle, Geneva, Batavia, Joliet, Kankakee, and Ottawa.

What they're saying:

Event organizers include the Chicago Federation of Labor, Equality Illinois, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, Indivisible Chicago, Personal PAC, Sierra Club Illinois, and others.

"Enough is enough. It is time for all of us in Chicago to rise up and fight back for what we believe in," organizers said in an event description for the rally.

They highlighted issues like maintaining Medicaid, social security, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights, the courts and democracy.