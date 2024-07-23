Sheryl Lee Ralph returns to the big screen in 'The Fabulous Four'

Fresh off another Emmy nomination – the third of her career – actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is preparing to return to the big screen in the new comedy "The Fabulous Four."

Ralph stars alongside Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally as four lifelong friends who are reunited for a surprise wedding.

Ralph spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about the actress’ incredible career and the lessons she’s learned along the way.

"Being in show business is understanding: they don’t call is ‘show business’ for nothing," Ralph said. "This is truly a business and industry as much as you love your work and you’re about your art, understand the industry and what it is driven by.

"It is driven by your art and it is driven by currency – and it’s important to understand that."

"The Fabulous Four" opens in theaters on Friday.