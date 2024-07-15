Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
12
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Will County, DeKalb County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Grundy County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Eastern Will County
River Flood Watch
from MON 7:11 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CDT until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Kane County, McHenry County, Central Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, DuPage County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kane County, McHenry County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County

Twister sequel starring Glen Powell blows into theaters Friday

By
Published  July 15, 2024 12:55pm CDT
Jake's Takes
FOX 32 Chicago

'Twisters' blows into theaters this Friday

Nearly 30 years after the original "Twister" blew into theaters, the cast of the upcoming disaster sequel "Twisters" sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the highly anticipated new blockbuster.

CHICAGO - Even the stars of "Twisters" agree…when it comes to the most trustworthy weather forecasts: just listen to FOX 32’s Mike Caplan.

Nearly 30 years after the original "Twister" blew into theaters, the cast of the upcoming disaster sequel "Twisters" sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the highly anticipated new blockbuster. Hollywood’s new "It Guy" Glen Powell talked about working with real weather experts on the movie.

"We had the benefit of having real storm chaser on set all the time," Powell said. "It’s good to keep the experts around."

When Hamilton asked the cast if any of them might be taking Mike Caplan’s job, Glen Powell reassured Mike that he was in the clear. 

"Twisters" opens in theaters on Friday, July 19.