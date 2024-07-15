Twister sequel starring Glen Powell blows into theaters Friday

Even the stars of "Twisters" agree…when it comes to the most trustworthy weather forecasts: just listen to FOX 32’s Mike Caplan.

Nearly 30 years after the original "Twister" blew into theaters, the cast of the upcoming disaster sequel "Twisters" sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the highly anticipated new blockbuster. Hollywood’s new "It Guy" Glen Powell talked about working with real weather experts on the movie.

"We had the benefit of having real storm chaser on set all the time," Powell said. "It’s good to keep the experts around."

When Hamilton asked the cast if any of them might be taking Mike Caplan’s job, Glen Powell reassured Mike that he was in the clear.

"Twisters" opens in theaters on Friday, July 19.