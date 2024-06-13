Jude Law reflects on filming 'Road to Perdition' in Chicago

Nearly 25 years after he filmed in Chicago, Jude Law is reflecting back on shooting his period-piece mafia drama "Road to Perdition" in our city.

Law co-starred in the film alongside Tom Hanks, Paul Newman and Daniel Craig – the actor played a professional assassin hired to kill a mafia hitman. The 2002 movie was filmed in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs and Law told FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton that he had a wonderful time in our city.

"I have really happy memories of spending time in Chicago," Law said. "I loved every minute."

The Oscar-nominated actor added "As an experience of work, I was slightly isolated from the rest of team because my character was obviously this lone assassin. But to spend time with Tom Hanks, Paul Newman, Daniel Craig…they were incredible individuals and talents."

Jude Law can be seen next in "Firebrand," opening in theaters Friday.