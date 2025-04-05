Chicago crime: Gunman shot at man who punched woman, police say

A 79-year-old man allegedly shot at another man after he allegedly punched a woman in the face on the city’s South Side Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 600 block of East 71st Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Altercation leads to shooting

What we know:

A little after 10 a.m., a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were in a verbal altercation when he allegedly struck her in the face with a closed fist, according to police.

A 79-year-old man then got out of a car parked nearby with a gun and fired shots at the 38-year-old man.

The 38-year-old was placed into custody and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The 79-year-old man was also placed into custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what connection, if any, the suspects had with each other.

It was also unclear exactly what the 38-year-old man’s injuries stemmed from.

Police did not identify any of the individuals involved.