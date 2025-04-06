Chicago police search for car that hit, injured bicyclist on North Side

Police are looking for a car that hit and seriously injured a 57-year-old man on the North Side late last month.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on March 26 in the 1000 block of West Thorndale Avenue in the Edgewater neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

A bicyclist traveling northbound across the intersection in the street was hit by the car traveling westbound after running a stop sign, police said.

The car is a dark-colored, possibly black, 2008-2011 Porsche Cayenne. Police said the car would have sustained damage to its front bumper and grill due to the crash.

The Porsche was last seen traveling westbound on West Thornton Avenue before making a left turn to travel southbound on North Winthrop Avenue.

Police released images of the actual car along with a stock photo of what a similar model car would look like.

Police are looking for a car that hit and seriously injured a 57-year-old man on the North Side late last month. (Chicago Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ-196048.