Ex-Illinois deputy Sean Grayson denied medical release in Sonya Massey killing

The Brief The Illinois Prisoner Review Board unanimously denied Sean Grayson's petition for medical release. Grayson is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2024 fatal shooting of Sonya Massey. Grayson reportedly has Stage 4 colon cancer.



The former Sangamon County sheriff's deputy serving a 20-year prison sentence for the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey has been denied medical release by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.

Sean Grayson denied medical release request

A spokesperson for the Illinois Prisoner Review Board confirmed Friday that a three-member panel voted unanimously, 3-0, to deny Sean Grayson's petition for medical release.

Grayson was reportedly diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2023. By the time he was sentenced earlier this year, the disease had progressed to Stage 4.

The backstory:

Grayson was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Jan. 29 after being convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2024 fatal shooting of Massey outside Springfield.

A jury found Grayson guilty in October, and the judge imposed the maximum possible sentence. He has remained in custody since he was charged in the case.

Grayson can shorten his sentence by half with good behavior.

Sean Grayson and Sonya Massey | Provided

At his sentencing, Grayson apologized to Massey's family.

"I made a lot of mistakes that night. There were points when I should've acted, and I didn't. I froze," he said. "I made terrible decisions that night. I'm sorry."

The judge also heard from Massey's parents and two children, who urged the court to carry out justice in Sonya's name.

"Today, I'm afraid to call the police in fear that I might end up like Sonya," her mother, Donna Massey, said during the hearing.

Afterward, Massey's daughter, Summer, told reporters, "Twenty years is not enough."

"I’ll shoot you"

Early in the morning of July 6, 2024, Massey called 911 to report a suspected prowler at her home outside of Springfield.

While inside Massey’s home, Grayson yelled across a counter for her to set down a pot of hot water. Police body cameras captured the tense moments.

Massey can be heard telling the deputy, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

In response, Grayson said, "You better f***ing not. I swear to God I’ll shoot you right in your f***ing face." He then aimed his 9mm pistol at her and told her to drop the pot.

Massey ducked behind the counter as Grayson fired his gun three times.

Another deputy at the scene with Grayson said he would get his medical kit to treat Massey, but Grayson said, "Nah [it’s] a headshot dude. She’s done. You can go get it, but that’s a headshot." He later said "There’s nothing we can do man."

***WARNING: The video below is graphic and disturbing. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.***

Grayson then said, "Dude I’m not taking boiling water to the f***ing head."

One of the deputies said Massey was "still breathing but she’s losing a lot of blood from the head."

Grayson later relented while the other deputy held towels to Massey’s head, trying to stop the bleeding. By the time Grayson returned with his kit, emergency medical professionals had arrived. When they told Grayson his help wasn’t needed, he threw his kit on the floor and said, "I’m not even gonna waste my med stuff then."

After walking outside the home, Grayson told other officers he was "good" and that "this f***ing b***h is crazy."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Donna Massey, the mother of shooting victim Sonya Massey, wipes away tears during a press conference at New Mount Pilgrim Church on July 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Sonya Massey was shot in the head and killed in her h Expand

Massey had struggled with mental illness, according to her family. Her son, Malachi Hill Massey, said that he and his teenage sister had moved in with their father because Sonya had admitted herself to a 30-day inpatient program in St. Louis just days before her death. She returned two days later with no explanation.

Last year, Massey's family agreed to a $10 million settlement with Sangamon County over the shooting.

Shooting prompts reform

Big picture view:

After Massey’s murder, there was a larger push for more scrutiny of police officers’ work histories in the state.

It was revealed that Grayson worked either part-time or full-time at four different police agencies in central Illinois before joining the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in May 2023.

Investigators revealed that Grayson had a history of disciplinary issues at his previous jobs and had pleaded guilty in two misdemeanor DUI cases.

Illinois lawmakers passed, and Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law SB 1953, which requires law enforcement agencies to conduct a more comprehensive review of a prospective officer’s past employment. The aim is to ensure the prospect’s physical and psychological fitness for duty, according to State Sen. Doris Turner’s (D-Springfield) office.

The law went into effect this year.

What they're saying:

Gov. Pritzker reacted Friday following the news that Grayson's medical release request was denied.

"Sonya Massey’s family and loved ones remain in my thoughts today. Her killing was a profound loss that can never be reversed. Sonya was innocent, unarmed, and calling law enforcement for help. It was a painful reminder that too many innocent Black Americans have faced this kind of violence — and they deserve justice.

"Illinois is always striving to achieve a justice system rooted in accountability and fairness, which is why the Prisoner Review Board follows careful and deliberate processes, in accordance with the Joe Coleman Act, to consider medical release requests while enabling the victims of crime and their families to have their voices heard.

"My administration will always fight for a more just society where we achieve accountability and equal treatment under the law. That’s why I signed the Sonya Massey Bill in her memory last year to revise and improve police hiring practices across Illinois. The law increases policy accountability across the state and is designed to help prevent future tragedies such as this one.

"May Sonya Massey’s memory and lasting legacy continue to be a blessing."

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who represented the Massey family, also released a joint statement.

"The Prisoner Review Board made the right decision and reaffirmed the jury's verdict and the sentence the court imposed. Sean Grayson was convicted of second-degree murder in the senseless killing of Sonya Massey, and his sentence must stand. Sonya called for help and was killed in her own home. Her family has lived with that loss every single day. Today the board recognized what this family has said from the start. No one is above accountability, and a badge does not provide an early way out."