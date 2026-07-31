Chicago crime: Woman found shot in both legs among 3 wounded Thursday evening into Friday

The Brief Three separate shootings were reported across Chicago from Thursday evening into early Friday. A 33-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to both legs and remains in critical condition. A teenage boy and a 42-year-old man were also wounded in separate incidents.



Three people were wounded in separate shootings across Chicago from Thursday evening into early Friday, including a woman who was found shot in both legs.

Chicago shootings

The first shooting was reported around 7:49 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of South Jeffery Boulevard in South Shore.

Police said officers found a 15-year-old boy outside with two graze wounds to his right thigh. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. Police said the teen was uncooperative with investigators and did not provide details about what happened.

About three hours later, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of South Halsted Street in Englewood, where they found a 33-year-old woman outside with gunshot wounds to both legs. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released details about how the shooting happened.

The third shooting was reported shortly after midnight Friday.

Around 12:32 a.m., a 42-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10900 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Roseland when an unknown person approached him, according to police.

The two became involved in a fight before the offender pulled out a gun and fired. The man was struck in the left shoulder and drove himself to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

What's next:

Police have not announced any arrests in any of the three shootings.

Area detectives are investigating.