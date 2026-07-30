Chicago weather: Showers and a few storms move in Friday

What a stunning Thursday! It was a warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and pleasant humidity levels. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Looking ahead

Friday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies, and then rain is expected to spread from west to east across Chicagoland around midday and into the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the evening, which may pose a problem for Lollapalooza if any storms can manage to move through the city. Plan for highs in the lower 80s.

Scattered rain and storms will linger into Saturday before the low-pressure system pulls away from the region on Saturday evening. Temperatures are expected to be well below average, only in the lower 70s for highs on Saturday.

Sunshine will return as clouds clear on Sunday. Temperatures warm to the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Summerlike heat returns next workweek with highs in the upper 70s on Monday and then 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.