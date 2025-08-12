Gov. Pritzker signs police reform bill in wake of Sonya Massey's killing

The Brief Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to sign a bill requiring deeper reviews of police officers’ work histories. The measure follows the 2024 police shooting of Sonya Massey in her Springfield-area home. Ex-deputy Sean Grayson, charged with murder, had a history of short stints at several agencies; the county settled with her family for $10 million.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday afternoon aimed at increasing scrutiny of police officers’ work histories following the 2024 shooting death of Sonya Massey in Sangamon County.

"(Sonya Massey) loved and she was loving. Taken from us far too soon. What happened to her was the very definition of injustice. We can't bring her back but we can let her spirit guide us to action," Pritzker said. "…When I sign this bill our state together is pledging that we will do what is necessary so that others will not suffer as Sonya did and as her family does. We commit ourselves to serving the cause of justice and keeping all of our community safe."

Senate Bill 1953, sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, requires law enforcement agencies to conduct more comprehensive reviews of a prospective officer’s past employment to ensure their physical and psychological fitness for duty, according to a news release from Turner’s office.

Turner introduced the measure in response to the death of Massey, 36, who was fatally shot in her Springfield-area home in July 2024. She had called officers while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Pritzker’s signing of the bill, Turner called the measure deeply personal.

"This is the least political thing I've ever done, but it's the most important thing I've ever done," Turner said.

Turner recalled her connection to Massey and her family, tearfully sharing that Massey’s mother had urged her to pursue justice.

"Sonya's mother said, ‘Nothing else matters. It’s not about the money, it's not about the attention. Nothing else matters to me. I just want you to get justice for my baby,'" Turner said.

Sean Grayson, then a Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Sonya's death. He pleaded not guilty.

According to The Associated Press, Grayson’s career included part-time roles at three small police departments and a full-time position at a fourth department in central Illinois, along with prior work at another sheriff’s office in the state. He joined the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office in May 2023, just over a year before Massey’s death.

Earlier this year, the Sangamon County Board approved a $10 million settlement with Massey’s family.

