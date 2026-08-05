Chicagoland faces off-and-on rain today, with heavier storms possible this evening

The Brief Rain is expected on and off throughout the day, with the greatest chance for showers and thunderstorms this evening. The heaviest rainfall could once again fall over the south and southwestern suburbs, where recent storms have already soaked the area. The weather stays unsettled through early next week, with several chances for showers and thunderstorms and temperatures warming back into the mid-80s this weekend.



It won’t be raining all day today, but it could rain at almost any time.

I think the highest concentration of rain and thunderstorms will happen during the evening and the heaviest rain may favor the exact same areas that have been drenched recently — over our south and southwestern suburbs.

In between any raindrops, it should still get fairly warm and humid today with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight, there will be showers and thunderstorms in the area moving south with lows in the 60s.

On Thursday, any rain will be lighter in nature with less coverage and favor our southern viewers. High temperatures won’t be as warm — likely staying in the upper 70s.

Storm chances continue through weekend

What's next:

The forecast moving forward through the weekend and into early next week is somewhat muddled to say the least.

There will be a few opportunities for showers and thunderstorms during this period, but the general trend will be for warmer temperatures moving back once again into the mid 80s over the weekend with several periods of showers and storms. Sunday night into Monday look particularly promising in that regard.