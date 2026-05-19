DuPage County residents say rat infestation is taking over neighborhood: 'We're freaking out'

The Brief Neighbors along Pine Grove Avenue say they’ve been dealing with rats since 2024 and claim the problem is only getting worse. Residents say rats are damaging homes, invading garages and backyards, and leaving behind foul odors. DuPage County says it has been working to address the issue since fall 2024, but officials say extermination efforts cannot fully continue until the inside of one problem property is cleaned.



Residents in unincorporated Bensenville say they are fed up with what they describe as a growing rat infestation taking over their neighborhood.

The backstory:

Neighbors along Pine Grove Avenue say they have been dealing with rats since 2024 and believe the problem is getting worse as temperatures rise. Several residents told FOX Chicago they are concerned about damage to their homes, as well as potential health and safety risks.

Jim Brill, who has lived in the area for years, said he contacted FOX Chicago because he believes the county has not done enough to address the issue.

"With the warm weather, it’s just multiplying like crazy because of the hantavirus. We’re freaking out because the rats are coming from this house, affecting every other house around them," Brill said.

Residents shared photos taken over the past several months showing rats in yards and around homes.

Tyler Shawaluk, who moved into the neighborhood in October, said he quickly discovered rats running through his garage and chewing holes into his siding. He says the infestation has become so bad he is considering moving.

"It’s gross, you can’t sit in the backyard. You have rats running around, not to mention the smell. These rats die, and sit there and rot and it reeks. It’s gross. How to explain to people you live next to a house that’s full of rats," Shawaluk said.

Residents claim many of the rats are coming from one property in particular. Kristin Henry, whose family has lived in the area for decades, said neighbors have repeatedly contacted DuPage County for help.

"The home I’m standing in front of, two summers ago, caught with live traps over 100 rats in a time of about 2–3 months," Henry said.

DuPage County says it has been working to address the infestation in the White Pines neighborhood since fall 2024. Officials say the county launched a rat abatement program and hired a professional exterminator to assist with the issue.

In a statement, county officials said:

"The junk and debris yard violations are now remedied, but the inside of the home still needs to be cleaned up. DuPage County Community Services Adult Protective Services is assisting the property owner to find someone to assist with cleaning the interior of the residence. DuPage County is prepared to continue extermination efforts, but we cannot proceed until the inside of the property is cleaned up."

What's next:

Residents say they are hoping for a permanent solution before the infestation spreads even further through the neighborhood.