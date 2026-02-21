Family, volunteers renew search for missing Blue Island man Dan Davis

The Brief Volunteers launched a large-scale search for 59-year-old Dan Davis, who has been missing since Nov. 26. He was last seen at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park after a car crash, and family believes he may have been disoriented. Search efforts continue this weekend, with information posted on the Find Dan Davis Facebook group.



It's been nearly three months now since anyone has seen 59-year-old Dan Davis, and on Saturday, his family and friends renewed their search in a very big way.

What we know:

Wendy Davis, Dan Davis' daughter, spearheaded this weekend's search, which includes volunteers from all over the Chicago area and Midwest.

"Today's the first day of our big nationwide Find Dan Day, and we have a bunch of teams on the ground doing a bunch of different stuff," said Davis' daughter Wendy Davis.

Davis was last seen on Nov. 26 at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park, the bar and restaurant where he'd worked for the past 25 years.

A Cook County sheriff gave Davis a ride after he was involved in a car accident.

His family says police video shows that Davis may have been disoriented and suffered a medical emergency.

All this weekend, volunteers are searching several areas near where Davis was last seen. Others are handing out flyers and knocking on doors.

"Over here today, we have some people going door to door and putting up flyers in people's places, and making sure people are checking their cameras, and their properties and everything. And we also have some search and rescue crews from out of town that are looking in wooded areas and stuff around the area. And we have people in other states helping us as well, making calls. So there's a lot going on," Wendy Davis said.

The search efforts will continue Sunday morning.

If you're interested in helping, you can get more information about where those search parties are by going to the Find Dan Davis group on Facebook.