Missing endangered man, 59, last seen in Blue Island: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  November 29, 2025 8:13pm CST
Blue Island
The Brief

    • Daniel C. Davis, 59, is missing and considered endangered; he was last seen Nov. 25 near Union Road in Blue Island.
    • Description: 5'8", 170 lbs, gray hair; last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson jacket with white stripes, a red-and-black sweatshirt, and black pants.
    • Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Chicago Police at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

Blue Island, Ill. - Illinois State Police and Chicago Police are searching for a 59-year-old endangered man who was last seen on Tuesday.

What we know:

Daniel C. Davis, 59, was last seen at the corner of Union Road in Blue Island on Nov. 25. Davis is s 5-feet-8 inches and weighs 170 lbs with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson jacket with white stripes, red and black sweatshirt and black pants. 

 Davis has a condition that places him in danger. 

Daniel C. Davis 

What you can do:

Any person with information should contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274. Or call 911.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

