Missing endangered man, 59, last seen in Blue Island: police
Blue Island, Ill. - Illinois State Police and Chicago Police are searching for a 59-year-old endangered man who was last seen on Tuesday.
What we know:
Daniel C. Davis, 59, was last seen at the corner of Union Road in Blue Island on Nov. 25. Davis is s 5-feet-8 inches and weighs 170 lbs with gray hair.
He was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson jacket with white stripes, red and black sweatshirt and black pants.
Davis has a condition that places him in danger.
Daniel C. Davis
What you can do:
Any person with information should contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274. Or call 911.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.