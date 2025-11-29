Missing endangered man, 59, last seen in Blue Island: police

The Brief Daniel C. Davis, 59, is missing and considered endangered; he was last seen Nov. 25 near Union Road in Blue Island. Description: 5'8", 170 lbs, gray hair; last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson jacket with white stripes, a red-and-black sweatshirt, and black pants. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Chicago Police at 312-747-8274 or call 911.



Illinois State Police and Chicago Police are searching for a 59-year-old endangered man who was last seen on Tuesday.

What we know:

Daniel C. Davis, 59, was last seen at the corner of Union Road in Blue Island on Nov. 25. Davis is s 5-feet-8 inches and weighs 170 lbs with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson jacket with white stripes, red and black sweatshirt and black pants.

Davis has a condition that places him in danger.

Daniel C. Davis

What you can do:

Any person with information should contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274. Or call 911.