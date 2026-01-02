New bodycam footage raises questions in disappearance of Blue Island man

The Brief The family of 59-year-old Daniel Davis says newly-released body camera footage shows signs of a possible medical emergency before he vanished. Davis disappeared more than a month ago after a car crash and a ride from a Cook County sheriff’s deputy. A professional search and rescue team from Ohio is now assisting in renewed search efforts.



Friends and family are still searching for answers more than a month after a Blue Island man disappeared, as newly-released body camera footage raises new questions about his condition before he vanished.

What we know:

The footage, recorded on Nov. 25, shows 59-year-old Daniel Davis stepping out of a Cook County Sheriff’s vehicle after being picked up from the scene of a car crash earlier that morning. As Davis walked toward the curb, he appeared to stumble and show signs of disorientation.

Davis’ family says the video is difficult to watch but reinforces their belief that he may have suffered a medical emergency, possibly a stroke, earlier that day.

"He was quick to respond. He was even being funny and witty at some point — very coherent," said his daughter, Wendy Davis. "But there were little things that weren’t right, which was difficult to watch."

According to the family, a sheriff’s deputy offered Davis a ride to Bourbon Street, where he works, following the crash. After reviewing the footage, they say there are subtle signs that suggest impairment.

"You can tell the left side is impaired," Wendy Davis said. "At another point, he points to something, and his hand is limp, and the left side of his face is droopy. Those are signs that are easy to miss if you don’t know his baseline."

Daniel Davis was reported missing on Nov. 25. He was last seen the following day along Union Road, walking through alleys and backyards.

Since then, the Blue Island Fire Department has conducted water searches, while family and friends have organized searches both online and on the ground.

This weekend, at the request of the Chicago Police Department, Code 3 Search and Rescue from Ohio was deployed to assist in the search.

"There are some things he had on him, so we’re going to be looking for those items," said Channing Kramer with Code 3 Search and Rescue. "Any clue that shows he was in the area could help point us to the next location."

Despite weeks of uncertainty, the family says the support from the community has helped them continue the search.

"The help of the community has been carrying us through this," Wendy Davis said. "We wouldn’t be where we are without the public."

What's next:

Search efforts began Friday and are expected to continue through Sunday, focusing on nearby bodies of water and wooded areas.

The family says they remain hopeful the renewed search will bring new clues or answers.