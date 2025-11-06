Chicago Cubs agree to terms with Colin Rea, bringing back the 35-year-old in 2026

In an offseason that might shake up the entire Chicago Cubs' pitching roster, the team is bringing back a pitcher with some versatility.

The Cubs announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Colin Rea on a one-year deal.

What we don't know:

Rea signed a one-year contract with the Cubs in January 2025 and pitched in 32 games, starting 27 of those outings. He went 11-7 with a 3.95 ERA this past season, allowing 70 earned runs in 159.1 innings pitched. He also recorded one save.

He earned a win in a career-high four-straight starts from June 28 to July 18. In those four starts, he allowed two runs or fewer and posted a 1.90 ERA with just five earned runs across 23.2 innings pitched.

Coming out of the bullpen in the postseason, Rea surrendered just one run in 6.0 innings with a 1.50 ERA across two relief outings.

What's next:

This move brings some familiarity back to the Cubs' pitching roster in an offseason where so much might change.

The Cubs will enter the offseason with Brad Keller, Drew Pomeranz and Caleb Thielbar all entering free agency and the team trading Andrew Kittredge back to Baltimore for cash considerations. Those three were key relievers during the Cubs' playoff run to the National League Division Series, and Daniel Palencia isv the only reliever under team control in 2026.

Earlier this week, the Cubs and starter Shota Imanaga also declined team and player options, which makes Imanaga a free agent this winter. Imanaga was one of the Cubs' front-line starters after Justin Steele suffered a season-ending injury and before Cade Horton emerged as a top-line starter himself.

Rea's versatility as both a starter and reliever will help the Cubs, especially if the Cubs endure injuries like they did last season or need to move pieces around after rebuilding their pitching roster.

It's expected the Cubs will be in the market for a starting pitcher with Imanaga in free agency. The Athletic reported the Cubs aren't expected to spend big on their bullpen in free agency.

Getting Rea back into the fold means the Cubs will retain a pitcher they know well.